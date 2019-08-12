Paul Craig Roberts: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Via Paul Craig Roberts…

According to The Irish Sun, Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself while under suicide watch in prison. If he did, it was quite a feat as those on suicide watch have all means of self-harm removed.

Even if he had the means, would Epstein, who has so much dirt on so many powerful people that he could use to make sure the system again goes easy on him, commit suicide?

Many jail suicides turn out not to be suicides. Remember Jesse Trentadue’s brother.

Epstein’s death is very convenient for a lot of powerful people. If you had to bet, would you bet that Epstein was murdered in order to silence testimony that could help him in a plea deal?

https://www.thesun.ie/news/4426835/jeffrey-epstein-dead-aged-66-billionaire-paedo-kills-himself-in-jail-after-underage-sex-slave-claims/

Will Assange be the next prisoner to “commit suicide”?