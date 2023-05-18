in Latest, Video

Patriot damage, Tis But a Scratch. Odessa missile strikes. Pope, void Jesus icon. Sanna HBO MAX. U/1

218 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Patriot damage, Tis But a Scratch. Odessa missile strikes. Pope, void Jesus icon. Sanna HBO MAX. U/1
Topic 963

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Summer proxy war escalation w/ Levan Gudadze (Live)

Russia Claims Kiev Patriot Mostly Destroyed, Fighting Bakhmut Edge; Chinese, African Peace Missions, West Splits on F16s