in Latest, Video

Russia Claims Kiev Patriot Mostly Destroyed, Fighting Bakhmut Edge; Chinese, African Peace Missions, West Splits on F16s

214 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Claims Kiev Patriot Mostly Destroyed, Fighting Bakhmut Edge; Chinese, African Peace Missions, West Splits on F16s
Topic 849

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Patriot damage, Tis But a Scratch. Odessa missile strikes. Pope, void Jesus icon. Sanna HBO MAX. U/1