Overview Episode 8. The United Kingdom

Nos gustaría comenzar con la renuncia de la recién elegida Primera Ministra del Reino Unido, Liz Truss. Según las estadísticas, su mandato como primer ministro es el más corto del reino (45 días).
We’d like to begin with the resignation of the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – Liz Truss. According to the statistics, her premiership is the shortest for the kingdom (45 days).
