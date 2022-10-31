The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NYT, talks up Sevastopol attack. Sanctions on Russian grain, food shortages. It’s done. U/1
Topic 757
It’s not ‘British Forces’ that are planning these attacks apparently. The MOD are plausibly denying involvement because, according to the Sunday Express newspaper, the planning is being done by the Sibylline Strategic Risk Group. CEO Justin Crump is quoted as saying, “We are a long-term supporter of Ukraine and have trained their forces…” He then goes on to deny that they are drone specialists and states that the Ukrainians are ingenious and perfectly capable of staging the attack by themselves. So, I guess NATO/MOD and any other ally are busy employing consultants left, right and centre, in order to try… Read more »
It seems that the Pelosi affair is a false flag as PP is already in Guantanamo, having been imprisoned for paedophilia. It was reported in Real Raw News and seems to have been confirmed by David Berger the head of the US Marines and Vice Admiral Darse Crandall the prosecutor.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Pelosi slipped and fell, resulting in him cracking his skull, and now they are exploiting it. Saying that the “attacker” allowed him to go to the bathroom where he called 911? Really? How lame can you get?
The whole grain/fertilizer issue is the “Green Revolution” in action, which is a total disaster. So part of the world supports overpopulation while others promote depopulation. Space to Earth. Space to Earth. We are looking for intelligent life in the solar system. Can you help us?