Evidence that the most democratic countries are China, India, Russia, UAE, Indonesia, and Singapore

Eric Zuesse

The job-approval rating of the leader of a country is perhaps half of the general approval-rating of that country’s Government. On this basis, here are the latest Morning Consult polled job-approval ratings for the leaders of various U.S.-and-allied countries:

Current Approval Ratings

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from October 19-25, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.

Approve

Don’t know/No opinion

Disapprove

Narendra Modi (India)

76%

4%

20%

NET +55

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico)

67%

7%

26%

NET +41

Anthony Albanese (Australia)

58%

13%

29%

NET +29

Ignazio Cassis (Switzerland)

47%

19%

34%

NET +13

Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil)

48%

6%

46%

NET +2

Micheál Martin (Ireland)

44%

8%

48%

NET -4

Joe Biden (United States)

42%

6%

51%

NET -9

Justin Trudeau (Canada)

40%

7%

53%

NET -12

Alexander De Croo (Belgium)

35%

15%

50%

NET -15

Pedro Sánchez (Spain)

34%

6%

60%

NET -26

Karl Nehammer (Austria)

30%

8%

62%

NET -32

Emmanuel Macron (France)

29%

5%

66%

NET -37

Jonas Gahr Støre (Norway)

28%

7%

66%

NET -38

Olaf Scholz (Germany)

28%

5%

66%

NET -38

Mateusz Morawiecki (Poland)

26%

7%

67%

NET -40

Fumio Kishida (Japan)

23%

13%

64%

NET -40

Mark Rutte (Netherlands)

26%

5%

69%

NET -44

Petr Fiala (Czech Republic)

21%

8%

70%

NET -49

Yoon Seok-youl (South Korea)

22%

6%

72%

NET -50

Liz Truss (United Kingdom)

6%

8%

85%

NET -79

Scientific data-based analyses have been done for only a single country: the U.S. And those analyses have concluded that America clearly is a dictatorship by the richest, not a one-person-one-vote Government but a one-dollar-one-vote Government: an aristocracy, instead of a democracy.

However, since the U.S. also has the world’s highest percentage of its people living in prisons (and there are also many other national statistics that likewise indicate America to be a dictatorship), it would seem reasonable to assume that all of the countries on that list which score even lower (than -9) for the net job-approval of its leader are likewise dictatorships.

Ever since 2018, the Edelman Trust Barometer has shown instability, high year-to-year change, in “trust in Government” within the 28 surveyed countries. Here are those numbers from the 2017 surveys:

If that were to be considered somewhat comparable to today’s Morning Consult numbers, then China, UAE, Indonesia, India, and Singapore, would probably be the highest-democratic countries among the 28 that were surveyed. Unfortunately, in the Edelman Trust Barometer 2021, which is the latest one published, no “Trust in Government” figure is even shown for any of the various individual countries.

Something else worth pointing out here is that on 10 October 2015, the academic journal Post-Soviet Affairs headlined “Is Putin’s popularity real?”, and showed Vladimir Putin’s measured job-performance ratings, up till that time (and it hasn’t declined since)”:

So, OTHER THAN the nation’s leader, Russians must be having extraordinarily low approval ratings of the rest of the Government there. Whereas Putin has always scored in the 65-90% job-approval range, Russia’s “Trust” barometer for the Government was only 44%. That article closed by answering its title-question by saying “our results suggest that the main obstacle at present to the emergence of a widespread opposition movement to Putin is not that Russians are afraid to voice their disapproval of Putin, but that Putin is in fact quite popular.” At least the leader there is believed by the public to represent them. (Certainly far more than Americans think that our Presidents since 2001 have done.) (And the same seems also to be true in Mexico, where the President scores high but the Government scores low.)

Regarding the UK, it is clearly a dictatorship, though not yet scientifically examined on that matter.

—————

