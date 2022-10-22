The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
La política agresiva de EE. UU. y la OTAN para apoyar a Ucrania en su enfrentamiento con Rusia asesta un duro golpe a la economía de la UE y al nivel de vida de la población de los países europeos.
The aggressive policy of the US and NATO to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia deals a severe blow to the EU economy and the standard of living of the population of European countries. But the authorities don’t listen to their residents.
Follow our team:
Cactus the Butcher Leaks n’ Videos
You can view and join @cactusthebutcherleaksnvideos right away.
Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher) TikTok | Watch Cactus The Butcher’s Newest TikTok Videos
Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher) on TikTok | 4.2K Likes. 69 Followers. Watch the latest video from Cactus The Butcher (@cactusthebutcher).
Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events
Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events News from around the world. War in Ukraine. US, UK and EU politics. Occasionally other things! @HeadsUpSomethingsUpContact_bot – Contact me! If you have Telegram, you can view and join Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events right away.
Herald from Toledo
Interesting talks about Ukrainian conflit, the most important news, Your thoughts in our discussion…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.