Overview Episode 4. Serbia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
since July, 31 world community is watching the situation in the breakaway region of Kosovo and Serbia. Over a long period, the Balkans remains the tinderbox of Europe. Another spark that led to an escalation of the conflict on the peninsula, became a prohibition by Pristina to enter Kosovo with Serbian vehicle registration numbers and documents.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.