Outflanking NATO Russia Deploys Strategic Bombers to Syria
News Topic 167
Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Appear Over Syria And They Could Be There To Stay
Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Appear Over Syria And They Could Be There To Stay
Recent imagery suggests the swing-wing bombers are operating for the first time from a Syrian base. Russian Ministry of Defense Screencap The emergence of photos and videos of Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers apparently taken in Syria’s coastal Latakia province suggests that the aircraft are now operating, for the first time, from Moscow’s Khmeimim airbase outpost in that country.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Alexander might have overlooked a very important point – Not only will the Russian navy be able to operate from an enlarged naval base – but the Chinese navy could be permitted to dock there as well – Doubly compounding the problem
Excellent report. I wonder why our mainstream media doesn’t seem to want us to know about this. I can guess why, as those controlling us are beating the war drums and the media is forced to report on non-existing aggressions and non-existing provocations by our non-existing enemies, as those threatened by US war mongering are building up their defenses.
This Russian investment in Syria also indicates that Russia is committed to protect Assad against the USraeli determination to oust him and conquer Syria.
Caspian Sea, Black Sea and now Eastern Mederainian sp., Your assessment that England, this country would be better served worrying about the Med. Sea seems a correct one. Recent Russian publication declared such intentions. Whats up with Eurasia video? No picture of video in opening and lacking 2 nd video picture when opened. Shakey, intell manipulated. Soon we wont have to worry what it thinks or not, it will be unplugged. Due to recent indications, I reviewed carefully DRCM and found that it is in a propable 3 leveled arrangment. Ending with Uriah the Hittite, Storming Father, Sun Mother w… Read more »