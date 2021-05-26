Biden – Klutin/Putin summit set for June 15
Biden To Meet With “Killer” Putin During June 15 Summit In Geneva
Just after the Biden Administration invited backlash from Russia hawks by waiving sanctions on a Russian firm involved in the construction of the controversial Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, it looks like President Biden has finally settled on a date for a face-to-face meeting with his “killer” colleague, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
I don’t think that Biden, at this point, can do much damage no matter whether he calls Putin a killer or any other nasty name. The hard-core Dems already think that anyhow, and everybody else will shrug off any nonsense coming out of Biden. The Kluten “stutter” however, reminded me of a retirement party of a popular local university professor I had been friends with for years. It was attended by every bigwig of the local Dem party establishment, I think it was end of Dec 2019 or the beginning of Jan 2020, when we first knew of the virus… Read more »
Beware of Biden the Two-Headed snake.