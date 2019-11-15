Orthodox Charitable Order Estsbished

Submitted by The Holy Orthodox Order of Saint George the Great Martyr…

HARTFORD, CT USA

11th of November 2019

On October 15th, 2019 His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion, First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR), gave his official ecclesiastical blessing to the Holy Orthodox Order of Saint George the Great Martyr.

The Order of Saint George has been established as an international, lay chivalric Order of knighthood. At its center, the Order is an advocacy organization for those who find themselves in need, especially those under religious persecution. The Order ministers exclusively to Orthodox Christians.

The Order presents the Orthodox Christian, both male and female, cleric and lay, a means to express one’s faith in tangible ways. It empowers members to be of true Christly service, as mirrored in the Beatitudes and in the basic Christian message of love.

The goals of the Order of Saint George are to help the Orthodox poor, the sick, the needy, the maimed, the mentally ill, the imprisoned, the socially disadvantaged and the persecuted. The Order also strives to assist in the protection and maintenance of Orthodox holy places including monasteries, seminaries, cathedrals, churches and shrines.

The Holy Orthodox Order of Saint George the Great Martyr is a nonprofit, tax deductible 501(c)(3) public charity.

More information can be found on the Order’s website: www.orderofsaintgeorge.org

