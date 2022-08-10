Original CBS Documentary on Ukraine military aid

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
CBS News screwed up and did real journalism here. This has been pulled off CBS and other Youtube channels. This was posted today. If this goes, try Bitchute.
Arming Ukraine (2022) [Documentary]… A NATO & Western Perspective
This is a CBS report where claims are made that only 30% of arms reach their intended users/destination. So where are the other 70% going? Knowing what I do about the history of Ukraine, I struggle with the narrative in this ‘documentary’
