OPINION: The Necessity to Prosecute Israel and U.S. for Genociding Gazans

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

There is considerable speculation as to what the real end-game of the current siege and bombing of the residents of Gaza is on the parts of its perpetrators, who are Benjamin Netanyahu (who supplies the soldiers, which are being paid by Israeli taxpayers) and Joe Biden (who supplies the weapons, which are being donated by U.S. taxpayers); however, until and unless this siege and bombing of the 2.3 million Gazans becomes replaced by a physical expulsion of its survivors (to either the Israeli desert or the Egyptian desert, to die there), this siege and bombing constitute not merely an ethnic-cleansing of the Gazans, but an outright extermination of them — a genocide by Netanyahu and Biden, against the Gazans.

The polls that have been taken have shown that both the American public and the Israeli public approve of it, and that both of those publics are so deceived as to believe that there is no such genocide going on, but instead that ‘Hamas’ is perpetrating genocide against Israelis. As I documented in my December 17th article titled “Polls Show Americans Wildly Deceived About Gaza War”: “74% of Americans think Hamas wants Genocide of Israelis; 31% think Israel wants genocide of Gazans (which Israel has actually wanted ever since Israel was founded in 1948). Americans also falsely believe that Hamas (which is supported by 88% of Palestinians) is rejected by Palestinians.”

In other words: Hamas truly does represent the viewpoint of the entire Palestinian population — not merely the Gazan ones but the West Bank ones whom the international community impose upon the ones in the West Bank. The only poll that was taken of the Gazans and of the West-Bank Palestinians during this genocide (during 22 November to 2 December) showed that in both regions Palestinians overwhelmingly approve of the 7 October Hamas slaughter of 1,200 Israelis, and that around 90% not only of Gazans but of West-Bankers want their Government to be Hamas and NOT the internationally imposed Palestinian Authority, which is supported by both The U.S. and Israeli Governments and the U.N.

In order to understand WHY Hamas (which used to be preferred by Gazans but not by the West-Bankers, who previously preferred the Palestinian Authority) is now overwhelmingly preferred by all Palestinians, it is necessary to know that ever since Israel was created in 1948, Israel has been aiming to exterminate all Palestinians but only now can they actually do it in the Gazan portion of what still remains of Palestine. Israel — NOT the Gazans on 7 October 2023 — initiated this war in 1948; and, so, the actual aggressor wasn’t Gazans on 7 October 2023, but instead was and has been Israelites during and since the creation of Israel, the Nakba back in 1948 (which continued and is now concluding, in Gaza):

The foundational events of the Nakba took place during and shortly after the 1948 Palestine war, including 78% of Mandatory Palestine being declared as Israel, the expulsion and flight of 700,000 Palestinians, the related depopulation and destruction of over 500 Palestinian villages by Zionist militias and later the Israeli army[8] and subsequent geographical erasure, the denial of the Palestinian right of return, the creation of permanent Palestinian refugees, and the “shattering of Palestinian society”.[9][10][11][12]

That identifies the aggressors, and the Palestinians were and are the defenders. The ones that are in Gaza are now being exterminated by Israel with American weapons and intelligence-assistance — and with the assistance of U.S. vetos protecting Israel in the U.N. Security Council. Israel is effectively America’s 51st state, in the Middle East.

So, right now, the leaders of both the Israeli and American Governments are perpetrating this genocide, and the only question about it is whether it will become finished-off by expelling its survivors out of Gaza into either the Israeli desert or the Egyptian desert to starve and die there.

Of course, the U.N. will probably be called in toward the end in order to keep some of the survivors alive so that the international community will satisfy itself that they hadn’t simply stood by while the biggest genocide after the Holocaust was being perpetrated by the Governments of Israel and America and by the deceived populations of both of those countries.

Not ONLY does there need to be Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions, against Israel, but it is especially crucial to do it to America — and finally to try in an authentic (not the Rome Treaty’s fake) international criminal court, both Biden and Netanyahu, for imposing the biggest ethnic cleansing if not actual genocide ever since the Holocaust.

And all of the Arab leaders who have signed Trump’s Abraham Accords to abandon their Arab compatriots the Palestinians, for U.S.-Israeli benefits to themselves, will need to be dealt with appropriately, by their own populations.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report