in Latest, Video

NYT, WaPo & NBC retract ‘ANONYMOUS’ story about Giuliani & Russia

119 Views

NYT, WaPo & NBC retract ‘ANONYMOUS’ story about Giuliani & Russia
The Duran: Episode 960

NYT, Washington Post, NBC Retract Incorrect Reporting On Giuliani’s Contact With FBI

NYT, Washington Post, NBC Retract Incorrect Reporting On Giuliani’s Contact With FBI

Authored by Janita Kan via The Epoch Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NBC News have retracted earlier reporting that incorrectly stated former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was directly warned by the FBI that he was targeted by a Russian intelligence influence operation.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russian FM Lavrov Calls EU “Disgrace” Ridicules Zelensky Says US Military Action in Ukraine “Bluff”