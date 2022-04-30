in Latest, Video

NYT; Elensky winning big, 2-4 weeks it’s over. Truss wants Global NATO. Gummy Bears gone. Update 2

896 Views 37 Votes 9 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NYT; Elensky winning big, 2-4 weeks it’s over. Truss wants Global NATO. Gummy Bears gone. Update 2
Topic 521

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

37 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Orion
Orion
April 30, 2022

NATO dying to get its death wish granted.

10
Reply
Orion
Orion
April 30, 2022

Global NATO is just a euphemism for New Colonialism.

7
Reply
Tom
Tom
April 30, 2022

PNAC neocons push Liz Truss to be the new Tony Blair. Its all about the AngloAmerican Empire unipolar world. It wont work.

7
Reply
joey_n
joey_n
May 1, 2022

Re: Haribo ceasing business in Russia, isn’t there a domestic confectioner in Russia that makes its own gummy bears or a similar product? I can’t imagine Haribo holding a monopoly on gummy bears, at least not when other companies have been making gummy bears all this time as well.

Last edited 2 days ago by joey_n
3
Reply
Diana
Diana
Reply to  joey_n
May 1, 2022

Haribo confectionary is pure chemical junk. Russia can find far better ingredients.

1
Reply
joey_n
joey_n
Reply to  Diana
May 1, 2022

Here in the US the Haribo products have artificial coloring and flavoring. Not sure if this is what you’re thinking of, or if the European version is also ‘chemical junk’ as well. I remember growing up in the USA and feeling jealous after reading that the German Haribo recipe didn’t have all those fake dyes. To me it smacked of irresponsibility on the part of the FDA that potentially harmful chemicals like potassium bromate could be legally used in the USA while being banned or restricted in the EU. I can hioe that the Russian answer(s) to Haribo do(es)n’t use… Read more »

Last edited 2 days ago by joey_n
0
Reply
Beatus
Beatus
May 1, 2022
Rate this article :
     

There is such an insufferable sense of self-righteousness in the West. It is time for China and Russia to lecture the West.

2
Reply
Orion
Orion
Reply to  Beatus
May 1, 2022

It is high time they do for a change.

1
Reply
Ian Shears
Ian Shears
May 1, 2022

26 degrees?1? What a wuss.

0
Reply

Biden-EU economic policy, ‘Lunacy taken to a greater level’

EU to Cut Itself Off from Russian Oil, Russia Full Recovery by 2024, Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses