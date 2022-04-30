The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NYT; Elensky winning big, 2-4 weeks it’s over. Truss wants Global NATO. Gummy Bears gone. Update 2
Topic 521
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO dying to get its death wish granted.
Global NATO is just a euphemism for New Colonialism.
PNAC neocons push Liz Truss to be the new Tony Blair. Its all about the AngloAmerican Empire unipolar world. It wont work.
Re: Haribo ceasing business in Russia, isn’t there a domestic confectioner in Russia that makes its own gummy bears or a similar product? I can’t imagine Haribo holding a monopoly on gummy bears, at least not when other companies have been making gummy bears all this time as well.
Haribo confectionary is pure chemical junk. Russia can find far better ingredients.
Here in the US the Haribo products have artificial coloring and flavoring. Not sure if this is what you’re thinking of, or if the European version is also ‘chemical junk’ as well. I remember growing up in the USA and feeling jealous after reading that the German Haribo recipe didn’t have all those fake dyes. To me it smacked of irresponsibility on the part of the FDA that potentially harmful chemicals like potassium bromate could be legally used in the USA while being banned or restricted in the EU. I can hioe that the Russian answer(s) to Haribo do(es)n’t use… Read more »
There is such an insufferable sense of self-righteousness in the West. It is time for China and Russia to lecture the West.
It is high time they do for a change.
26 degrees?1? What a wuss.