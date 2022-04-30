The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden-EU economic policy, ‘Lunacy taken to a greater level’
The Duran: Episode 1270
Once again Alexander completely mischaracterizes the US Economy under Trump. He was NOT a good steward of the economy. This is not to suggest that Obama, Biden or Bush were better. They weren’t. In fact they were all the same, depending on excessive credit expansion to fuel spending in what has evolved into a financialized consumer consumption economy. This transition from an industrial economy to a consumer economy began about 50 years ago and no president has done anything to arrest it. In fact their policies have only facilitated it to an ever higher degree. Remember that candidate Trump promised… Read more »
I fully agree with your comment. Unfortunately both Alexes are a bit obsessed with old trump who in my opinion was just as bad if not worse than the usual mafia crooks that rule the US.
Just correcting an erroneous statement about Trump does NOT mean that the person who made it is “obsessed with Trump.” Trump made his mistakes, and had/has some character flaws, such as his big Ego (in my opinion), but most of us do make mistakes and have flaws. He was not a politician and didn’t have that polished false public persona that professional politicians do. That does not make him worse than mafia crooks. Trump tried his best to bring the US out of that disaster Neoliberalism under Clinton and Obama had created. He refused to engage in global warfare, as… Read more »
Absolutely right on two counts: Trump was sabotaged at every turn of the road. And he clearly did not believe in war as all of the others since Truman. One might call this the Trump Doctrine as opposed to the Truman Doctrine (which led to the Cold War and Vietnam etc.) and the Bush doctrine of unipolarism which is continued by Biden.
Who sabotaged him? The people HE hired! He surrounded himself with absolutely horrible people – Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Gina Haspell, Steve Mnuchin, plus all those Generals (except for Flynn, who he threw under the bus), and more that don’t come to mind right away. He promised to drain the swamp, but he just restocked it. Don’t forget the two missile strikes against Syria (war crimes) and his Operation Warp Speed which he is STILL bragging about it and trying to convince Americans to take poison. This constant apologizing for Trump has to stop. He isn’t your saviour.… Read more »
So the US is not only fighting a war against Russia in the expendible nation Ukraine (the “last proxy Ukrainians” are being decimated in the Donbass as we speak, since they are not permitted to surrender), but also at home between the two parties. The former president is hated, banned from social media and may be prosecuted. The current president ought to be transferred to a nursing home. The Americans are a belligerent people, it seems.
Of course what you say is true (except maybe the war between 2 parties at home, which is a phony war) but all that has nothing to do with my original comment. Why do you MAGA people always try to shift the story when I point out Trump’s many flaws? Why don’t you address them? Because you can’t. They are all true. Pointing out that Trump is better than Biden is actually damning him with faint praise. That’s a pretty low bar to hurdle.
Defending a victim of unjust persecution does not automatically make me a MAGA people. That is pure propaganda speak. Nobody claimed that Trump doesn’t have flaws. That does not automatically mean that he must be treated like a leper and destroyed. Anyone is better than Biden, but Trump was also better than Clinton and better than Obama. Both are war criminals. He is not a war criminal.
I didn’t treat him like a leper. You are putting words in my mouth. Initially I merely said that he was not a good steward of the economy, but then people like you insisted on expanding the discussion to how he was sabotaged (by his own appointees) and how he is better than Biden and others (again, damning him with faint praise). And he is a war criminal based on his 2 missile strikes against Syria. Absolutely he is. No question. Quit while you’re behind.
You are partially correct. He is a businessman and a showman. He starred in a TV show. He was definitely not a politician, and the worst among the corrupt politicians, those horrible people he surrounded himself with, no doubt fooled him into trusting them as he didn’t even know how to speak their language. There was a great amount of turnover among his staff which attests to the fact that he didn’t have the political skills he needed. He did try to drain the swamp, but was sabotaged at every turn. Members of his own party joined the crooked Dems… Read more »
Oh FFS, there you go again. If Trump couldn’t figure out which of his appointees were traitors, how come I could? That is the first indication that he wasn’t up for the job. You can’t defend my valid criticisms of the Donald so you revert to deflecting to accusing me of being woke and hater of Russia. I’m not even going to try to defend myself against such ridiculous assertions. You MAGA people are pathetic.
Agree (couldn’t give an up vote)
For your information trump was just as much of a warmonger as the rest of them. He ordered missile attacks on Syria within months of getting into office. He ordered the extra judicial killing of general Suleimani by a drone when the man was not even in the war theatre at the time. He tore up the JCPOA agreement with Iran out of sheer spite and in total obedience to his zionist masters in tel aviv. He had no intention of putting america first.
Israel is responsible for the extra-judicial killing of Suleimani. Following Israel’s customary m.o., someone else had to be blamed. You are correct that Trump, like all other US presidents before and after him, including Biden, showed total obedience to his zionist masters in Tel Aviv. The only one who tried not to do that, JFK, didn’t fare that well because of it.
The economic growth under Trump was paid for by the FED money printing press.
ALL of the US growth, power etc. was paid for by the FED money printing press well before Trump, and under Biden that printing press works on steroids, 24/7.
Trump only seems the better choice because when you’re in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
Biden admin doesnt even know were this 33 billion of arms end up. Probably not in Ukraine. There is a femine coming to the US because of Woke idiocy. The goal is still to destroy the US and take down Russia with it.
They are pushing the destruction of the west. There can be no reset without a tear down.
You’re confusing a lot of people with idea that they’re trying to fix something. This is Russian level naivety, or intentional disinformation.
They’re trying to tear it down. Since they can’t build anything, we’ll have to.
I don’t associate naivety and intentional disinformation with Russia, but here in the US it permeates the world I live in, every aspect of it.
Unfortunately, the U.S. Congress is beholden to the same globalist clique as are the U.S. President and the EU leaders. The globalist clique wants to bring about a new world paradigm with the Great Reset. Key to making the Great Reset happen is the destruction of the U.S. So they’re all OK with WW3 with Russia and China. Don’t forget that all dovetails nicely with the elite globalist clique’s desire for massive depopulation as well. Very bleak indeed.
Very well said.
“Lunacy taken to a higher level” – This prompted me to consult my bookshelf and especially a book about depth-psychology. I found two defence mechanisms. Denial is when one refuses to admit an unacceptable truth into consciousness. Think about inflation and Ukraine loosing in this conflict. Or Russia having legitimate concerns. Another unconscious defence mechanism is turning the truth upside down or changing it to the opposite. There is a book by a Jungian psychologist about self-destruction. Neurosis leads to a death wish.