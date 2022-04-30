in Latest, Video

EU to Cut Itself Off from Russian Oil, Russia Full Recovery by 2024, Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses

2.4k Views 50 Votes 6 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU to Cut Itself Off from Russian Oil as Global Stagflation Deepens, Russia Predicts Full Econ Recovery by 2024, Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses
News Topic 482

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

50 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sean I Ahern
Sean I Ahern
April 30, 2022
Rate this article :
     

Does Russia manufacture its own computer chips?

0
Reply
Guy Thornton
Guy Thornton
April 30, 2022

21.50 “most of the money earning for oil and gas sales in dollars and euros is simply piling up in euro and dollar accounts in Russia itself” hey, I’m a hick farmer on a Spanish mountainside….but with due respect to Alex’s powerful analyses….this strikes me as an impossibility. Unless we are talking about pallets on euro and dollar bills (a la Iranian settlements)….there is no way that euros and dollars can pile up in Russia. They can only ever be ledger entries on correspondent bank accounts un Europe and USA….and this is exactly how Russia got its reserves confiscated.in the… Read more »

4
Reply
GLAUCIO SOMBRA
GLAUCIO SOMBRA
May 1, 2022

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Russian international law… Forget any other country…

-1
Reply
charles smith
charles smith
May 1, 2022

I watched a report today which stated that Walmart, a very major U.S. retail outlet, has increased the spacing between the isles of merchandise by about 30%, that the items were only stacked on the shelves 2 deep, that the bulking up of merchandise at ends of isles of merchandise (endcaps) had ceased,and that the number of check-out stations had decreased. The Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club did all this and significantly decreased the lighting in the stores. Res ipsa loquitur (literally)

1
Reply
David Bowlas
David Bowlas
May 1, 2022

Just a thought!!!! Do those in the Asovstal factory have a Walmart in there???? They seem to have an abundance of food to keep them well fed?

0
Reply
David Bowlas
David Bowlas
May 1, 2022

The EU and Britain don’t want to sell buttons because those buttons will become Europe’s next revenue.

0
Reply

NYT; Elensky winning big, 2-4 weeks it’s over. Truss wants Global NATO. Gummy Bears gone. Update 2

Sex, drugs and rock and roll? No – fighting, psychoactive substances and Armed Forces of Ukraine