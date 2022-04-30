EU to Cut Itself Off from Russian Oil, Russia Full Recovery by 2024, Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU to Cut Itself Off from Russian Oil as Global Stagflation Deepens, Russia Predicts Full Econ Recovery by 2024, Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses
Does Russia manufacture its own computer chips?
21.50 “most of the money earning for oil and gas sales in dollars and euros is simply piling up in euro and dollar accounts in Russia itself” hey, I’m a hick farmer on a Spanish mountainside….but with due respect to Alex’s powerful analyses….this strikes me as an impossibility. Unless we are talking about pallets on euro and dollar bills (a la Iranian settlements)….there is no way that euros and dollars can pile up in Russia. They can only ever be ledger entries on correspondent bank accounts un Europe and USA….and this is exactly how Russia got its reserves confiscated.in the… Read more »
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Russian international law… Forget any other country…
I watched a report today which stated that Walmart, a very major U.S. retail outlet, has increased the spacing between the isles of merchandise by about 30%, that the items were only stacked on the shelves 2 deep, that the bulking up of merchandise at ends of isles of merchandise (endcaps) had ceased,and that the number of check-out stations had decreased. The Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club did all this and significantly decreased the lighting in the stores. Res ipsa loquitur (literally)
Just a thought!!!! Do those in the Asovstal factory have a Walmart in there???? They seem to have an abundance of food to keep them well fed?
The EU and Britain don’t want to sell buttons because those buttons will become Europe’s next revenue.