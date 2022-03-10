in Latest, Video

Nuland-Rubio scripted exchange. Russia conscripts mess up. Ukraine Update

363 Views 9 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Nuland-Rubio scripted exchange. Russia conscripts mess up. Ukraine Update
***News Topic 773***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What is with the US lethal biolabs in foreign countries? [Video]

Lavrov in Turkey, no ceasefire. West runs out of options as desperation sets in [PART 1]