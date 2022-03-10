The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lavrov in Turkey, no ceasefire. West runs out of options as desperation sets in [PART 1]
The Duran: Episode 1241
No Ceasefire Progress: All The Latest News And Developments From The Ukraine War – March 10
EU’s Borrell Declares Putin “Failed” In Belief That “He Was Going To Conquer Ukraine”
Update(12:45ET): European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a provocative statement aimed at Moscow and Putin personally on Thursday. Borrell declared that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine starting on Feb.24 with the belief that he was quickly going to conquer Ukraine, but that “he failed”.
