Nuke US song in St Petersburg cathedral is red meat for Russophobes

Vesti News’s drive for propaganda amounts to a real betrayal of Russia – her intents, her Church and the wishes of her people for peace.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 mins ago

on

Vesti News reported on the encore of a concert a professional choir performed in the largest Orthodox Christian cathedral in St Petersburg, St Isaac’s:

The concert, held about one week ago on Defenders of the Fatherland Day, February 22, got picked up in The New York Times. As one might expect, hearing a choir sing in a Russian Orthodox cathedral about aiming 100 megaton warheads at Washington, D.C. did not go over well in the West.

Vesti, amazingly, tried to defend this action with the above video published on YouTube on March 3rd, with this catchy headline: “Orthodox Choir Group Trolls Humorless Liberal Media with ‘Nuke Washington, DC’ lyrics!”

The story was picked up in the West, in The New York Times and on Fox News, as well as Russian news site Pravda.ru, and many other publications in the West, and the reaction was predictable. From Fox’s site we read:

During its performance to mark Defending the Fatherland Day, the choir sang an untitled song from 1980 that described Soviet submariners and bomber pilots preparing to launch a nuclear strike at the U.S. “for three rubles.” The lyrics include the lines:

On a submarine with an atomic motor
And with a dozen bombs of a hundred megatons
Crossed the Atlantic and I call on the gunner:
‘Aim, I say, at the city of Washington!’

In a statement, the choir said it routinely performs songs as originally written and refuses to “rewrite lyrics for the sake of political correctness.” The song was performed as an encore, St. Isaac’s Cathedral said. It does not approve of the song.

Critics of the performance said that while the song is meant to mock the weapons buildup of two world superpowers, the satire may be lost on some amid the sharp rhetoric coming out of Moscow. the New York Times reported.

This is a very fair assessment, and the Fox piece and Radio Free Europe do note that the ruling hierarch of the St Petersburg churches expressed regret over this performance:

“Choir performances are held regularly in St. Isaac’s Cathedral, and the fact that appropriate music is performed is not a problem,” the press office of the Petersburg metropolitan said on February 26. “But this song performed by a fairly well-known choir, of course, is surprising.”

“We regret that this happened in St. Petersburg, and particularly in St. Isaac’s,” the statement concluded.

Pravda noted also the more-to-the-point issue of singing such a song in an Orthodox Christian temple:

The song, which was originally written as a piece of satire to Soviet propaganda, sounds particularly ominous against the background of recent statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin about the targets for Russia’s new missiles…

The satirical song is about the atomic bombing of Washington, which Soviet soldiers were ready to do for just as little as three rubles. Many in Russia did not find the performance of such a song appropriate, especially in an Orthodox temple and suggested calling those responsible to criminal account for insulting the feelings of believers.

Vesti News, regrettably, tried to defend this action in their video piece, shown above.

Its report suggests that the opinion of their press corps is that this was just a joke and that the liberals in the West got outraged over nothing. They then entered into the defense of the nature of the song as satirical humor from the Soviet era (which it indeed is), but worst of all, they defended singing this in an Orthodox temple under the excuse that St Isaac’s is (presently) a museum.

What Vesti misses (perhaps on purpose?) is that their support of this stunt creates problems.

The Western press has been beating the Russophobe drum for years, since 2014 at the very least, and with story after story, containing allegation after allegation of things like collusion with the American presidential candidate Donald Trump, the scapegoating of Russian company Kaspersky Lab, which has only been helpful to Americans and everyone else in catching hackers (even American hackers!), the continuous demonization of President Vladimir Putin, and worse, the narrative that the Russian Orthodox Church is somehow the instrument of the “evil” President Putin as the Russian leader strives for world domination.

While all of these allegations are false, perhaps the people at Vesti do not realize that the American consciousness is saturated with this propaganda, to the point where it is difficult-to-impossible for them to believe anything different.

This is not to speculate that the choir or its director had a desire to express ill will towards the United States. But given the context of relations between the two countries, the choice to do this could not have possibly been worse, especially in the fact that performing this piece in one of Russia’s most important centers of Christian worship gives the impression that everything that the American media wants to press in its propaganda narrative about Russia is actually true. 

Now, any Russophobe can point at the video and the three-day delay in the Metropolitan’s response to it as deliberate provocation and only a politically-correct response. The potential of stunts like this to prevent the reconciliation of nations that both President Trump and President Putin do want, is enormous.

Alternatively, it could be laughed off by both sides, as it ought to be, and as it would be if relations were better between the two countries. But in this it appears that Vesti’s take on this matter is disgusting and employing of the very most disrespectful of excuses to people in both countries and especially to the Orthodox Church.

St Isaac’s was not built to be a museum. It was built as a Church, and it is the largest capacity church in Russia, with the ability to accommodate 14,000 faithful in any given service. The fact that the Communists desecrated the building once by turning it into the Museum of the History of Religion and Atheism is only partly rectified at present. Following the end of Communism, the Church began conducting services at the left-side altar only, and a 2017 offer to transfer the building back to the Russian Orthodox Church was not answered. Presently the Church serves as a museum most of the time, but with only occasional services in the main body, usually on feast days.

Vesti played games with this status in the most pathetic of all excuses, and in doing so they missed the point. A house of God is always a house of God. And in trying to equivocate this, the people at Vesti displayed utter disdain for the Orthodox Christian Church which has suffered more in Russia than anywhere else in the world.

Further, Vesti cared nothing about the large number of Russian Orthodox Christians living in America, many who are emigres from Russia, but many more who are part of the Church in its exarchy in the United States. This could call down open hostility in a country that is admittedly hysterical concerning Russia. While the hysteria is unfounded, it is no less real and no less dangerous.

What happened in this cathedral was indefensible. Regardless of geopolitics, this was wrong. But added to the context of present day geopolitics, this stunt was stupid and potentially dangerous.

Venezuela rhetoric heats up after US attempt to invoke Monroe Doctrine

Once again, Russia wishes to play by the book, pressing the US to do the same in regards to the life and future of Venezuela.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 5, 2019

By

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a discussion over the situation in Venezuela over the phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, 2 March. The conversation, according to TASS, indicated Russia’s readiness for talks regarding its ally, but only if conducted in strict compliance with the United Nations Charter. However, the United States appears to be fanning the flames of the next Russian – US diplomatic row.

Venezuela has become a flashpoint as the socialist government of the country was brought to a state of collapse. At present, the results of the country’s presidential elections are hotly disputed, with the US allying itself behind Juan Guaidó, the rival to incumbent President Nicolás Maduro, who is backed by Russia.

This situation created a new stage for conflict between the interests of the Russian Federation and the United States, with that conflict living on at least two levels:

  • According to the Monroe Doctrine, the resolution the US made in the 1820’s to prevent European colonization or intervention in Western nations, the Russian involvement amounts to a breach of trust.
  • According to the US press, Venezuela is a socialist cesspool, with Maduro the present instrument of that grief as the hand-picked successor to Hugo Chavez. The country is reportedly in severe economic crisis, even to the point where waves of immigrants are reported to be fleeing Venezuela to the United States in caravans.

What remains unclear, at least from the point of view of the press in both countries, is how much of the Venezuelan crisis was manufactured by US interference at overt and covert levels. As the country is a Russian ally, naturally, this is a concern to the Russian Federation.

Several months ago, the first significant incident calling the Monroe Doctrine into question was the stationing of two Russian supersonic bombers on an island just off the Venezuelan coast.

The results of the presidential elections are presently in dispute. Wikipedia offers this chronology of events (emphases added):

Presidential elections were held in Venezuela on 20 May 2018,[3] with incumbent Nicolás Maduro being re-elected for a second six-year term.[4] Considered a snap election, the original electoral date was scheduled for December 2018 but was subsequently pulled ahead to 22 April before being pushed back to 20 May.[5][6][7] Some analysts described the poll as a show election,[8][9] with the elections having the lowest voter turnout in the country’s democratic era.[4][10]

Several Venezuelan NGOs, such as Foro Penal Venezolano, Súmate, Voto Joven [es], the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory and the Citizen Electoral Network, expressed their concern over the irregularities of the electoral schedule, including the lack of the Constituent Assembly‘s competencies to summon the elections, impeding participation of opposition political parties, and the lack of time for standard electoral functions.[11]

Because of this, the European Union,[12][13] the Organization of American States, the Lima Group[14] and countries including Australia and the United States rejected the electoral process.[15][16] However, countries including China, South Africa, Cuba, Iran, Egypt, Russia, Syria, Turkey and others recognized the election result.[17]

The two leading candidates opposing Maduro, Henri Falcón and Javier Bertucci, rejected the results, saying that the election was critically flawed by irregularities. Bertucci asked that the elections be repeated without Maduro.[18][19] Maduro was inaugurated on 10 January 2019. In the days thereafter, Albania, Canada, Iceland, Israel, Kosovo, the United States, and a number of Latin American countries recognized National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaidó as the legitimate Venezuelan President after the start of the 2019 Venezuelan presidential crisis.[20]

The situation here is rather tense, but Russia wished to have discussions with the US authorities provided those discussions were in the spirit of the United Nations Charter, which the US is on record for disregarding time and again as the situation warrants.

TASS reported that FM Lavrov and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Venezuela over the phone, with the Russian side appearing to express a grievance against the United States’ activity in regard to the Venezuelan nation:

“In connection with Washington’s proposal to hold bilateral consultations on Venezuela, it was pointed out that we were ready for them but only in strict accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, since only the people of Venezuela have the right to determine their future,” the foreign ministry said.

In his conversation with Pompeo, Lavrov condemned US threats against Venezuela’s legitimate leadership, which represent “undisguised interference in domestic affairs of a sovereign state and a gross violation of international law.”

“Instigation and destructive influence from outside, under the hypocritical pretext of humanitarian aid deliveries, have nothing in common with the democratic process,” the foreign ministry stressed.

This last statement is related to the US effort to send “aid” to Venezuela, ostensibly under the direction of Guaido, to bolster his position as the real leader of the country. However, Nicolas Maduro is on record as having actually won the election. That claim is disputed, with the usual charges that “the election was irregular”, alluding to the notion that it was not valid.

But more took place on March 4th, regarding a series of statements by US foreign policy adviser John Bolton, who invoked the Monroe Doctrine in regards to Venezuela (code for “Russia, keep out of this…”). This move appears to be the diplomatic equivalent of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, and it is not being viewed as a favorable move. In a new report from TASS we learn:

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton’s statement that Washington is not afraid of pursuing the Monroe Doctrine against Venezuela is a slap in the face to the entire Latin American region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Lavrov recalled that after the United Nations was established in 1945, international law has been ensured through the Charter of this universal and the most legitimate organization. “The theory and practice of ‘backyards’ is insulting, to a large extent,” Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

“I believe that Latin American states will react to John Bolton’s statement. He mentioned that the Monroe Doctrine could be used in Venezuela, insulting the entire Latin America,” he noted. “Moreover, several days ago Washington threatened that Venezuela is not the end of the story, and Cuba and Nicaragua would be next.”

Earlier, John Bolton said Washington planned to create a broad coalition to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The White House adviser also said the US was sticking to the principles of the Monroe Doctrine.

The Monroe Doctrine’s applicability here is certainly in question. After all, Soviet-allied activities took place in Central America for decades in Nicaragua, Cuba, Brazil, Mexico and other places, (even as American-allied manipulation was in play in Eastern Europe), but now, suddenly a nearly 200-year old statement is pulled into use as the founding principle why the US should have jurisdiction over the nation with the largest known oil reserves in the world?

Venezuela, then is a place with enormous strategic importance, and is therefore a potential flashpoint diplomatically and maybe even worse.

What appears to be unfolding is another page in a regrettably well-known playbook. The geopolitics of oil are in play, and it is highly possible that all the suffering and crisis in Venezuela is not simply the result of socialism, but perhaps socialism plus interference from the outside. What appears to be different this time is that US efforts seem to be a bit more frail than in the past, and it is possible that the United States will not get its way here.

If so, this will be a major blow for the image of power of the US, and how the powers that be there react to this is the next question.

Canada’s Space Gambit and the Unraveling of Britain’s Great Game

In 2014, none other than Obama’s former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers outlined the strategy in Ottawa as he keynoted the Canada 2020 conference alongside his close friend Chrystia Freeland.

Published

1 day ago

on

March 4, 2019

By

On February 28, 2019 a new policy announcement was made in Ottawa Canada that called for a re-orientation towards space exploration in partnership with NASA on an endeavor known as the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway (LOP-G) program.

This program was first announced at a Press conference in the morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accompanied by several fellow MPs and two young astronauts. The press conference also featured an inspired presentation by David St. Jacques, the French Canadian astronaut now working alongside American and Russian counterparts on the International Space Station who discussed the ultimate purpose of mankind as a species destined to explore deep space and therein discover our common identity. St Jacques stated:

“The International Space Station… is an example of what humanity can accomplish when we go beyond our differences and work together in peace for the benefit of all… I trained for years with people from around the world and what I realized is that the place we come from isn’t as important as the goal that brings us together- exploration and the advance of knowledge… Here on ISS we have been learning and gaining experience. Now building on what we learned we are getting ready to take the next step. Gateway will be an outpost where humans can live in lunar orbit, where we will learn to live even more autonomously from mother earth.”

The essentials of the program involve a pledge to spend $2 billion over 24 years towards the Lunar Gateway and while it will focus upon Canada’s specialization in Robotics, will have a much more wide ranging set of goals including service as a Science laboratory, a test site for new technologies, a meeting location for the exploration to the surface of the moon, mission control center for lunar operations and a future stepping stone for voyages to Mars.

Responding to the Press Conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine enthusiastically wrote:

“NASA is thrilled that Canada is the first international partner for the Gateway lunar outpost. Space exploration is in Canada’s DNA. In 1962, Canada became the third nation to launch a satellite into orbit with Alouette 1. Today, Canada leads the world in space-based robotic capabilities, enabling critical repairs to the Hubble Space Telescope and construction of the International Space Station. Our new collaboration on Gateway will enable our broader international partnership to get to the Moon and eventually to Mars”

This surprising shift towards a pro-NASA space program reflects a deeper pro-China maneuver underway within the Trump Administration which has occurred in spite of years of severe resistance from the Deep State.

It is no secret that NASA’s Gateway program was itself made possible by the advanced vision which both Russia and China have expressed towards a long term deep space orientation; with Russia having already announced a permanent lunar colony by 2040 (with construction slated to begin in 2025), and China’s multi-phase Chang’e program which has just made a milestone landing on the far side of the Moon. The fact that the January 3, 2019 Chang’e 4 landing occurred with collaboration with NASA was no small feat and represented a gigantic success in overthrowing the 2011 ban on US-China cooperation on space imposed by the Obama administration.

Opposing Reason: A Manufactured Scandal

Ironically, of the eight questions posed by the press after the main presentations had been given, not a single one addressed the issue of space. Instead, the Prime Minister received the “Donald Trump treatment” through a barrage of questions relating to the SNC Lavalin scandal now unfolding, and the scathing testimony given by former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould the day before which currently threatens to not only force Justin Trudeau’s resignation but also destroy SNC Lavalin’s presence in Canada for the next 10 years.

The fact that Wilson-Raybould’s resignation occurred days before Justin Trudeau’s principal advisor Gerald Butts resigned, indicates that a larger fight is underway within the ranks of the Anglo-Canadian establishment.

The question remains: What is happening within Canada? Thousands of Albertan protesters have dawned yellow vests due to the potential demise of the Trans Mountain Pipeline- several hundred of whom have made national headlines by driving a convoy of trucks across the continent to Ottawa last week in order to protest a government which has failed to defend Canadian jobs and development. Many of these protesters are even celebrating the SNC scandal which now threatens to topple the government. But is this scandal truly what it appears?

To answer any of these questions responsibly means taking a higher top-down assessment of the situation with the unconventional idea that perhaps not everything in politics is reducible to monetary profit and that Canada’s often paradoxical behavior may only be understood by observing a higher global operating system FIRST and then evaluating a purposeful role which Canada plays within such a larger “great game”.

Canada’s Role in Advancing a Green New Deal

With the formation of the Canada 2020 think tank after the defeat of the Liberal government of Paul Martin in 2006, a new “green technocratic” policy was created in order to counteract the threat to the New Liberal World Order posed by an ascendant China which was beginning to unify ever more with Russia. With the 2012 imposition of Justin Trudeau as an Obama-modelled figurehead leader of the Liberal Party, this program was put into motion in order to undermine China’s long term growth orientation through the creation of a “Canada-China Special Relationship”. In 2014, none other than Obama’s former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers outlined this strategy in Ottawa as he keynoted the Canada 2020 conference alongside his close friend Chrystia Freeland (now Canadian Foreign Minister and possible candidate to replace Trudeau). During that 2014 presentation Summers and Freeland advocated a new system based upon a “Green New Deal” to replace the current bankrupt order.

For those who may be unfamiliar, the term “New Deal” refers to the system ushered in by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 which involved vast state intervention into a financial system driven into four years of depression due to rampant de-regulation, and Wall Street speculation. The New Deal itself was driven by government regulation of the banks and long term credit invested into major infrastructure projects which allowed America to slowly recover from the decay of depression. The green version of the New Deal advocated by the likes of Summers, Freeland and other Malthusians today is a twisted perversion of the original since it is entirely based upon investments into “sustainable” energy infrastructure (windmills, biomass and solar panels). Rather than INCREASING the productive powers of a nation as the original accomplished during the 1930s, the 21st century green doppelganger can do nothing but contract a nation’s productivity and capacity to support its population.

To advance this agenda, Canada had to win China’s trust on the one hand by demonstrating that various “goods and services” could be offered to the rising dragon, while positioning itself to induce China to adopt “Green New Deal” reforms on the other. If accomplished successfully, this plan would sabotage the potential formation of a grouping of Eurasian-led nations powerful enough to challenge the Financier oligarchy.

What were those assets that Canada brought to the potential deal?

  • A Cheap Resources Honey Pot. Canada does, after all, hold the world’s greatest untapped reservoirs of oil and natural gas, as well as a multitude of other strategic raw materials.
  • Nuclear science capabilities exemplified in AECL and the unique CANDU system owned by SNC Lavalin since 2011
  • Infrastructure building capabilities exemplified by such giants as Bombardier, SNC Lavalin, and Aecon Inc. which could be deployed in the assistance of Belt and Road projects globally.

Beginning with the election of Trump and continuing with China’s official rejection of Canada’s special relationship in 2017, it started to become obvious that the Trudeau card was significantly less valuable than it was previously hoped. As 2018 unfolded, all three Canadian capabilities mentioned above started falling apart as we will briefly review below.

1. Tipping over the honey pot:

Efforts to open the Asian markets to Canadian oil and natural gas were entirely hinged on the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline and a 5 year fight to build it began.  Just three months after the Federal Government jumped in with $4.5 billion to buy the floundering project, the Federal Court of Appeals stepped in and blocked the construction on August 20, 2018. No significant channel currently exists to export gas to China as 99.2% of Canada’s oil goes to the USA. Observing the unreliable basket case behavior, China (a country which thinks hundreds of years ahead and requires stability) ultimately threw their destiny into their “special relationship” with Russia, pushing ahead with the $55 billion “Power of Siberia” pipeline to China which is now 99% finished and will soon supply over 25% of China’s energy needs.

2. Nuclear Cooperation strangled with the takedown of SNC Lavalin

With a commitment to end poverty, pollution, and drive the vast Belt and Road Initiative, China has become the world’s biggest developer of nuclear power, having grown from 3 to 38 reactors in a mere 20 years, with an additional 18 under active construction. SNC Lavalin’s ownership of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. (AECL) brought it into the unique position of handling Canada’s CANDU nuclear reactor system which China has a major vested interest in. Several major treaties were signed between China and SNC Lavalin between 2014-2018 in order to integrate nuclear cooperation- one of the most important being a project to close the fuel cycle using Advanced 37M fuel.

3. The Sabotage of Canada’s Involvement with the Belt and Road

When China attempted to purchase the near-defunct yet highly valuable Canadian construction giant Aecon in May 2018, the Deep State intervened when it became evident that such a purchase could not be permitted if China were the force making the rules rather than western technocrats. This intervention came as a surprise to some who recalled that Canada had formerly done everything possible to attract China’s investments into Canadian enterprises. It was only in 2012, that the Harper government, seeking to move in more closely to China, passed the Omnibus Bill C-38 undoing in one stroke decades of environmental protection, making vast tracts of otherwise inaccessible land open for resource development. This act was accompanied by the over-riding of federal legislation which forbade foreign ownership of large Canadian businesses when China’s National Offshore Oil Co. (CNOOC) was given the green light to purchase Canada’s Nexen gas company for $15.1 billion.

With that intervention, another opportunity for Canada’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative went up in smoke.

We have come to the moment of truth.

Nothing short of a profound shift in the global operating system can have any durable positive effect upon humanity as a whole. That profound shift must take on the character of a leap from a “closed system” of entropy which is the framework under which the London-based financier oligarchy wields its power today, towards an “open system” modelled on the principle of anti-entropy. Where the former system relies on monopolizing fixed resources within a zero-sum system of “diminishing rates of return”, the latter system prioritizes creative discoveries that increase mankind’s power over nature in a manner which is in accord with the natural tendency for life to grow and thrive under states of increasing creative potential.

The Belt and Road Initiative and it’s orientation towards “win-win cooperation” alongside the Russia-China program for unbounded deep space exploration and nuclear power investment have exemplified the potential for “open-system thinking” in the 21st century.

Major Eurasian corridors of the Belt and Road Initiative

The fact that America under Donald Trump has begun to overthrow “closed system” institutions like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, NAFTA, COP21, and even the ban on US-China space cooperation represents one of the most important flanking maneuvers seen since John F. Kennedy called for US-Russia joint space cooperation to end the Cold War in 1963.

The London-Wall Street led financial system which has been such a key component of the modern British Empire is obviously bankrupt and over-ripe for a collapse. Had the China-Russia alliance not grown to such empowered proportions, surely such a collapse would be a desirable outcome for those Malthusian technocrats loyal to the oligarchy. Surely a controlled collapse would not be a terrible thing for anyone who wished to establish a new “operating system” based upon a post-nation state order of green depopulation (today advanced by advocates of the Green New Deal where the “values” of money are to be determined by increasing rates of decreases of humanity’s “carbon footprints”). But that was not to be.

Not only have Russia and China successfully resisted the post-Libyan regime change order by blocking the many attempts to overthrow the Syrian government, but new alternative financial mechanisms have been created to issue productive credit not for speculation, but for long term development both in Eurasia as well as Africa and Latin America.

Russiagate has increasingly failed to overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump with no evidence ever found to substantiate Deep State Mueller’s claims of “Russian collusion”. Together, Russia and China have created a political-economic block that includes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and many more institutions which not only defend the principle of sovereignty, but the right of true development of those productive powers of labour that can only be driven by the ever increasing powers of human cognition. This system is open, unbounded, increasingly nuclear-powered, space-based and vectored upon an infinite potential for growth.

When all is said and done, we see an over-bloated empire, drunk through overconsumption of belief in its own arrogant infallibility and self-destructing under its own internal contradictions.

Having committed itself to an ideologically extreme position of zero compromise when faced with the creation of a new operating system that will not tolerate its existence, the oligarchy’s behavior indicates that it prefers to “rule in hell than serve in heaven”, to the point that it would even risk destroying its own basis for existence.

Whether a policy of a Green New Deal is advanced by the Deep State, or whether a true New Deal centering around Glass-Steagall bank reform, productive credit emitted through national banks and great projects of science, high speed rail, energy and space exploration remain the questions that must yet be answered.

A Map produced by the Schiller Institute featuring both current Belt and Road corridors as well as the extensions into the Americas, Europe and Africa.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected].

America’s Trust in Mainstream Media Hits Rock Bottom

US legacy media has achieved a lower trust rating than lawyers and members of Congress.

Published

1 day ago

on

March 4, 2019

By

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Gone are the days when US consumers looked to the nightly news and print media as a trusted source of information, and especially if they hold conservative views, according to a new poll by the Columbia Journalism Review.

Things are going from bad to worse for the US legacy media as its trust credentials have reached an all-time new low, as if that were possible. It has even achieved a lower trust rating than lawyers and members of Congress.

The introduction to the CJR poll provided the following ominous opening: “For decades, we’ve known that Americans don’t trust the press. What we haven’t known is how people view the makings of journalism, from the use of fact checkers and anonymous sources to the question of whether money skews journalistic decision-making. This new national poll for CJR answers those questions, and points to how big the trust gap remains.”

Indeed, the cynicism on the street should have every mainstream media purveyor in a state of absolute panic.

In one particular finding, it was revealed that many news consumers believe that reporters, seemingly in an effort to push forward with a political agenda, are too quick to run with a story before knowing all of the facts. This has never been more true before than in the Trump era where anything goes, so long as it trashes conservatives.

We have just witnessed ample proof of that media tendency in several high-profile cases. This week, attorneys for Nick Sandmann, a student from Covington Catholic High School, filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post, seeking $250 million in damages for negligence.

Sandmann and his fellow students became the target of false accusations of racism during a trip to Washington, D.C. The mainstream media, as well as many politicians and celebrities, pushed the story that the young student, a Trump supporter, had taunted an elderly Native American Indian near the Lincoln Memorial. The story quickly fell apart, however, after video of the encounter and eyewitness accounts destroyed the media version of events.

Attorneys for the boy claim that the Bezos-owned newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap on a school field trip to the January 18 March for Life in Washington, D.C.”

Todd McMurtry, one of the attorneys for the Catholic student, called the Washington Post “a weaponized news outlet that used its power and strength to destroy Nick Sandmann’s reputation.”

This leads us to another part of the CJR poll that helps explain the causes for the political crisis now gripping the country, and that is the overwhelming mistrust that conservative-leaning Americans have in the media. When asked how much confidence they had in the media, almost 70 percent of Republican respondents answered “hardly any confidence at all,” while just 25 percent of Democrats held a similar opinion.

That is unsurprising considering that the bulk of the people who work in the media tend to hold leftist views. This is no secret to Republicans. Investor’s Business Daily summed up the situation nicely: “Ask journalists, and they’ll likely tell you they play things right down the middle. They strive to be “fair.” They’re “centrists.” Sorry, not true. The profound leftward ideological bias of the Big Media is the main reason why America now seems saturated with “fake news.” Journalists, besotted with their own ideology, are no longer able to recognize their own bias.”

In the halcyon days of pre-Internet journalism, the media was at liberty to report on stories without fear of recrimination that some alternative news site, or even a citizen journalist providing analysis on a YouTube channel, would call them out. Those days are long over. Today, there are simply too many other ways to verify the credence of the media’s damaged product.

Consider the mainstream media’s use of sources to support their stories. Since it is important to protect the identity of these insiders, it is considered natural and necessary to quote these individuals as “anonymous sources.” However, the increasing tendency to rely almost solely on unnamed individuals has made consumers of the news increasingly skeptical about the news and information they are being fed. After all, who’s to say that the reporter, left-leaning in his or her political ideology, is not just sitting at his desk dreaming up lines like Tom Clancy, quoting at random some “senior military adviser” or “retired high-ranking diplomat” speaking on condition of anonymity?

But the impression this leaves behind has had other unintended consequences. Not only do news consumers increasingly believe they are being fed lines from some fictional characters, 60 percent now believe that these sources, whoever they may be, are actually paying for the media to run with the stories. That is a level of cynicism never achieved before, and one which should make the media moguls quiver in their ivory towers.

The CJR poll is a wake-up call to the mainstream media that it cannot continue with a ‘business as usual’ approach any longer. The modern news consumer is too savvy, too informed to be so easily fooled. When the average consumer of mainstream media can read through the lines, as it were, and understand they are being taken for a ride, it is game over. A whole new business model built on trust is desperately needed. But can the media deliver such a product? Nothing less than its survival depends upon it.

Continue Reading

The Duran Newsletter

Trending