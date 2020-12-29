Now that Navalny has proven useless, a NEW ANTI-PUTIN “star is born”
The Duran: Episode 840.
Moscow police question Navalny associate Sobol over claims she ‘violently’ broke into apartment of alleged FSB poison team member
Moscow police question Navalny associate Sobol over claims she ‘violently’ broke into apartment of alleged FSB poison team member
Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol has been questioned by Moscow police after she visited the home of one of the purported state security officers alleged to have been part of a plot to poison her close ally Alexey Navalny.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.