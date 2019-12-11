Normandy Meeting Confirms Zelensky Has Zero Friends in Europe – Gold Goats 'n Guns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to Paris to resolve some of the issues between Russia and Ukraine and all he found was typical EU impotence.
It came as no shock to me that the meeting in Paris between the so-called Normandy Four between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and Franc ended without any breakthroughs.
The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was mostly a get-to-know-you affair.
That’s sad because it was a missed opportunity for Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Zelensky to announce to the world their independence as actors on the world stage.
But that is definitely not what happened. While it’s true that the group agreed on a number of minor points to begin the healing process between Ukraine, Russia and the European Union, the lack of breakthrough on any of the major issues surrounding these actors speaks louder than anything else.
It is Merkel, Macron and Zelensky that need something from Putin. Germany and France want Russia to rejoin Europe as a full partner. Both are setting the stage to lift the worst of the sanctions next year. It should not be lost on anyone that Crimea was brought up once by Zelensky during the presser and both Merkel and Macron brushed it off.
https://tomluongo.me/2019/12/10/normandy-zelensky-zero-friends-europe/
As shown in this article, there is a key aspect to the entire anti-Russia/pro-Ukraine story that has received no coverage by the mainstream media:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/11/a-divided-ukraine-story-that-west.html
The West’s blanket condemnation of Russia and its so-called annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 would suggest that more of us need to educate ourselves on the history of Russia and Crimea in particular before we whole heartedly swallow the narrative that our political leaders and media foist on us.
Indeed! Crimea has been a part of the Russian Empire – Soviet Union – Federation of Russia for many centuries. The word “annexation” is totally misleading. It was a “coming home”.
“typical EU impotence” – yes, the EU is good for nothing. It should be dissolved, the sooner, the better.
There’s a certain trend becoming all too obvious here. The EU is slowly, tip-toeing its way away from America’s (need I say it?) pathological approach to the world at large. I hold both political parties equally responsible. I think a good segment of the EU is saying under their breath, ‘keep your dysfunctions and internal conflicts at home and leave us out of it. You may think you’re some sort of lighthouse to the world but there’ve already been too many ships on the rocks to our liking.”