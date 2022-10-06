The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
No one f*s with a Biden. Bolton, Putin must go. NYT, US Intel Darya Dugina & Ukraine. Update 1
Topic 723
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Its a shame Bolton hasn’t been visited by some Novichok