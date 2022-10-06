Tucker: Only explanation allowed on Nord Stream is what the government wants you to believe (video)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Again, Tucker Carlson is the only broadcast journalist with a substantial audience asking relevant questions to the deep state and unaparty warmonger representatives from the GOP and DNC.

Jeffrey Sachs: The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet was a U.S. action, perhaps U.S. and Poland.

BLOOMBERG HOST: Jeff, we got to stop there. That’s quite a statement as well. Why do you feel that that was a U.S. action? What evidence do you have of that?

Sachs: Well, first of all, there’s direct radar evidence that U.S. helicopters, military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area. We also had threats from the United States earlier in this year that one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream. You’re not allowed to say these things in the West, but the fact of the matter is, all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. Well. By the way, even reporters and our papers that are involved tell me privately, “well, of course.” Well, it doesn’t show up in our media.



See the video above and read the entire 16-minute transcript on foxnews.com.

Please note that all of Tucker’s monologues are available in written form. It could be a good idea to bookmark foxnews.com/category/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight/transcript/tuckers-monologue to be able to quote Tucker and his sources in other media.

_________________

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, VK, and his Duran Locals profile.



The Duran on Gab, Telegram, VK, and of course the vibrant community on theduran.locals.com.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report