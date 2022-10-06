in Latest, Video

War Zones w/Patrick Lancaster & Alex at Reporterfy (Live)

810 Views 13 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
October 6, 2022

The Earth is a finite planet. So population is an issue. Therefore population control is an issue. If we humans fail to successfully deal with this, Mother Nature will teach us the significance of it, and she takes no prisoners.

0
Reply

Did Uncle Sam, a.k.a. Wile E. Coyote, Blow Up the Wrong Pipeline?

No one f*s with a Biden. Bolton, Putin must go. NYT, US Intel Darya Dugina & Ukraine. Update 1