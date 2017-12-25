Nikki Haley prank by Russian comedians is pure gold: “Putin meddled in ‘Binomo’ elections!”

The Russian comedy duo known locally as “Vovan and Lexus” might be said to have successfully hacked an American ambassador. Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov called Haley and asked her some questions, while posing as the Polish Prime Minister.

The call was 22 minutes long, and the recording is here for the curious listener. In it, the “Minister from Poland” told Haley of their strong support, and then began to throw monkey-wrenches into the works.

During the course of the call, the comedy duo was able to sow some doubt about Ukrainian alignment with the United States’ policy views, and then later to discuss the fate of the elections in the far-off land of Binomo.

Asked about the certitude of Russian interference with the elections in that land, Ambassador Haley emphatically confirmed that the Russian Federation, a.k.a. President Putin, interfered with the free elections of that land.

The only problem is that Binomo might as well be spelled “Bone-head-omo” because this country does not exist. In the form of a famous couplet of Newspeak, “Binomo doesn’t exist. It has never existed.”

This shows up in the recording at the 11 minute mark, and it is really something as Ambassador Haley simply follows along with the callers. Now, granted, she is careful to not commit to knowing anything “without further consultation”, but she took the idea of this country’s existence in the South China Sea region as worthy cause to pursue some course of research.

“I think that many of the other countries, whether it is the Security Council or otherwise, are watching it very cautiously and carefully to make sure that they don’t get too much of a foothold where they can cause chaos,” she continued.

“They are aggressive and they can be difficult to work in the Council… And they [Russia] do try to cause some disruption, but we manage them and we continue to remind them what their place is,” Haley told the ‘Polish PM.’

After Haley took the Binomo bait, she continues to take more and more wild bait from the team. Included: Allegations against Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump and some other comments.