in Latest, Video

Netflix PANICS After Outrage Over Disgusting Film ‘Cuties’ About Little Girls Twerking

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

netflixTimcastcuties

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker: Has life improved in Democrat-run cities?

Trump Was Asked About QAnon And Gave The PERFECT Answer!