Neocons cannot be stopped, they will get war

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The only way to stop the neocons is to hit them squarely on the nose, to stun them and put them on the run. Time to show that aircraft carriers now a days are no longer assets, but rather huge liabilities. The sinking of an aircraft carrier is not just the sinking of a ship, but the 70+ aircraft that are stationed on it.
With an Uzi 9mm:
The Uzi is a submachine gun first produced in the 1950s by the Israeli gun designer Uziel Gal. It has since been adopted and modified by many companies, such as Israeli Military Industries, Israel Weapon Industries, FN Herstal, Denel Land Systems (under Vektor Arms), RH-ALAN and Group Industries.
Aha, and then ?
But before there was that Hamas attack, there were 75 years of occupation. You always forget that part Alexander.
These are some of those your ‘neo-cons’, right ?
Do you see any other clear similarities between these warmongers? – I DO SEE and I don’t need to pretend to be blind, and I have no financial reasons to speak BS.
Jews don’t care about America or any host Country they are parasites on.
Jews only care about Jews, Power, Money and Israel.
It seems paradoxical that NATO having trumpeted that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been checkmated by a handful of ancient Storm Shadow missiles…the USA are deploying an aircraft carrier strike force to the Persian Gulf…to within spitting distance of Iran…which has one of the largest and most modern missile forces in the world…and Islamic Revolutionary Guards itching to use them. I should imagine every missile will have Qasem Soleimani’s name inscribed on it.
As idiotic as it sounds, it appears that the Neocons in Washington actually believe their own narrative that they have destroyed half of the Russian military and now have nothing to fear from them…
Ukraine is being told to ramp up the war in the belief they can tie up Russia and keep them from deploying military units to the Middle East.
Like the man said,“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. “ – Mark Twain
Alexander is right. US military have to start coming home in body bags and the American people have to revolt in order for this to be stopped. Or – the ultimate terrifying solution – there has to be an attack on American soil (preferably on Washington) for this all to stop. American HAS to suffer the horror that they are visiting on other countries. Endless people can die in Europe and the Middle East but they will only respond when Americans start dying.
The Republicans Again backing the Democrats ( The UniParty ) for more WAR.
And Idiot Americans continue to vote for and support the Republican Party thinking they are voting for change.
To set up a new party is not in short term any option, so there’s only 2 choices to make, BUT, who the hell are those ‘conservatives’ who vote the f*** RINOS in every elections ?!
There’s clear Republican establishment group, many of them by the way, funded by F*** JEWS. Those assholes must be voted out in PRIMARIES, that’s the way to go.
Voting with electronic voting machines, mail-in ballots, and extended voting periods. How is it possible we do not have representative governance? (gross sarcasm)
USA reckons that again the global war they’re punting for, will again leave American soil unscathed!!! — these deductions those of infantile fools!~ However, sneaky as hell, grave concern is there that the US will launch deadly — one could say armageddon style — surprise attacks on all the nations it regards as the axis of evil … too horrific to even begin to contemplate, it could spell the end of so-called civilised humankind … ELE and naturally this includes the US of A!
It has been made clear in recent years that the USA will feel war on USA soil.