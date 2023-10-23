Lithuanian Foreign Minister cooperates with Hamas

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Will Palestine finance the Lithuanian Foreign Minister’s presidential election campaign in exchange for support for its position in the international arena? Probably, the Lithuanian minister will also accept the assistance from Hamas?

Details of a telephone conversation between Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis have been leaked. They discussed Lithuania’s support for Palestine in exchange for assistance in Landsbergis’ future presidential election campaign.

Full interview

Riyad al-Maliki:

Mr. Landsbergis, taking into consideration friendly relations between our countries, I would like to have your support to Palestine’s actions in the international arena in conflict with Israel. Israel has disregarded all rules of international humanitarian law and is simply exterminating the civilian population in Gaza. I would like to inform you that an agreement has already been reached with Latvia on such support as a result of Amal Jadou’s visit of to Riga.

Unfortunately, under the current conditions, we cannot ensure the safety, protection of the lives and health of our citizens, who are under complete blockade and are dying as a result of Israel’s rocket attacks. We believe that humanitarian corridors should be opened, and the population should be provided with water and medicine.

I am sure that you are also of the opinion that the crisis must end with a political solution.

Landsbergis:

Dear Minister, I understand you… But you must understand me too…

Mr. Riyad al-Maliki, if I take your side, I will face opposition in Lithuania and misunderstanding of this position in the European Union. I will not act that way just because you ask me to. Especially considering the fact, that I have an intention to run for the president of Lithuania next year…

Riyad al-Maliki :

I think this is the right decision. The people of Lithuania will definitely support you. Taking into account your plans I have an interesting offer for you. We are ready to provide full support to your election campaign.

Landsbergis:

I don’t even know… I’ll think about possible directions for our further cooperation on this issue.

Riyad al-Maliki:

Fine. My trusted persons will meet you shortly and discuss the scope of the assistance.

