McConnell, Axis of Evil. Blinken, Hamas-Putin threat. Milei-Massa run-off. Swiss Green collapse. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Has anyone asked “WHY” those Ukraine/elensky fans desperately want to send Billions to the completely corrupt Ukraine, and at the same time are completely against monitoring the flow of money, when that money would certainly have more important purposes in their own country ?
Of course we all know where big portion, maybe most of it is going, which is THEIR OWN POCKETS.
They are all absolutely shameless criminal pigs.
Jawless turtle
not just jawless, also lawless. and calling him a turtle is an insult to turtles.
An attack on Iran means Israel is kaput.
So far, the jews have largely failed to make a civilization lasting longer than one human lifetime. And we find ourselves here again, with the jews largely running western civilization, through money, banks, “think tanks,” schools, institutions, military, courts, ngo’s, etc.
Israel could cease to exist before 80th anniversary, says ex-premier Barak
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/05/07/681651/Israel-will-cease-to-celebrate-its-80th-creation-anniversary,-former-prime-minister-Barak-says
I don’t understand you, Carol. It’s Israel that wants Iran to be kaputt. Israel wants nothing more than an attack on Iran (after they have done away with Palestinians, of course).
The obscenity of characterizing North Korea as a part of an axis of evil after the United States relentlessly dropped hugely concentrated numbers of bombs on North Korea in 1953 to blow the entire country — all standing buildings — to smithereens.
As a white American, I pray that all the world understands that it is our sociopathic elite who destroy everything and everyone against the will of us normal little people. “White American” means ethnic European from various nation states, who are used as tax cattle and then sacrificed as frequently as possible. We are not war fodder. We must find our way back to God.
After hearing so much about Vienna and Prague, well yes, they are beautiful, but truly, Yerevan and Belgrade were lovely discoveries, gorgeous! I guess the drawback to the western cities is the creepy degenerate culture that has taken hold, courtesy of the heart of cultural blackness, the US of A. One of the USA’s best weapons to destroy the bulwark of decency (from Christian values) that might preserve a high-trust culture of decency. I would really like to visit Belgrade and Yerevan. Thank you for bringing these travelogues to us, Alex! Travel safely and may God protect you and hold… Read more »
Often most degenerate and evil people claim to be christians. Decent person doesn’t need religious virtue signaling.
Americans are obsessed with virtue signaling, both liberal sjws and “christians”.
All of the best values of Western Civilization come directly from Christianity. Greek philosophy, Roman laws and Christian values yield the most desirable western civilization. Now being destroyed by the corrupt, secular leaders of their lands on behalf of non-Christian oligarchs. Those who refuse and deny the will of God and the natural order are condemned to live very poorly. Western politics are so corrupt that they now select for sociopaths, who we have leading us down the secular toilet. Why are you attacking me when we should be standing together???
Why are European men and now American men such wimpy, thin-armed wusses? The collective west is going to get their asses handed to them by the rest of the world, men from the middle east, asia, africa who are battle-hardened and have no patience for the likes of you, a traitor to your own kind and useless beyond that.
“Collective West” is a globalist concept. You can’t oppose globalism and talk about collective west in the same comment.
The “collective west” was captured by the “globalists.” So you are not correct.
“thin-armed wusses?”
Look on iron-man winners, the hardiest men on world have thin arms. Real men don’t post muscle photos on instagram like American homosexuals do.
“Why are European men and now American men such wimpy, thin-armed wusses?”
Because we don’t eat steroids and burgers all the time.
Wow, Commit, do you have pink hair by any chance? Skinny arms, I’m guessing?
No, I don’t have pink hair, I am not part of team collective west. Unlike you.
I am crying that you do not correct me to say that you have strong arms and know how to fight. You embody the failing west. Secularized by the non-Christians.
Strong arms are useless in war since the invention of gunpowder.
Stupid
Send me your photo I will send you mine.
The collective west are now “secular,” wastelands of depravity, dysfunction, low quality of life, and lots and lots of immigrants from non-Christian societies. You will get the non-Christian society you think will be superior, and be smothered in its violence and degeneracy.
North Korea is full secular yet no immigrants or degenerates.
No. North Korea is Korean. Not secular. That is why they still exist.
They are secular nationalist.
Because North Korea is 100% North Korean religion and politics. Do you understand how that works? Especially after destructive, degenerate west is constantly, for 60 years, breathing down their neck. The people who bombed to hell their entire country. Do you get it?
Better to stand back and let secularists take over your society? It is destructive to its core and the most irresistible export of the USA. And the most highly effective weapon. It did not emanate from Christians, but from outsiders who took control of our laws, govt, schools, institutions. You won’t know until it’s too late. Yes, I grew up in secular/jewish USA and didn’t realize what we lost until it was too late. And you? Do you appreciate why a person like me may want to virtue signal to others so that they might avoid a similar demise? Yet… Read more »
You don’t have to be a Christian to oppose those things you mentioned.
True, but you do have to be Christian to support the ideas of freedom, free markets, love and trust. People from low-trust societies; i.e., non-Christian, behave a different way. Have you ever noticed?
Christianity gave us the concept of free people and free markets. Christianity built the Western Civilization.
Free market comes from Jews.
The entire concept of free people comes from Christianity. It is beautiful and deep and winning.
Wow you bitch run away after I destroy you with arguments.
Persecution of The Final Winners in Christ.
In the beginning of woes…
Armenia [Kesab by Turkiye] [Nagorno-Karabah by Adzerbaijan]
etc etc
Says the person that is virtual-signaling by pretending to be a “decent” person because s/he’s not religious, that those that are “non-religious” are the virtuous ones. That’s only true for those whose “religion” is ONLY virtue-signaling and has no value to them or to anyone else. If all you know are “degenerate and evil people” that “claim to be christians,” then you don’t know any real Christians.
The Axis of evil is the US government, NATO, and the MIC. They are the devils that need to be defeated.
The US is now a government of senile old fools, who are destroying the country.
It’s more malice than incompetence. Yes, puppets, but they friggin hate us.
Biden and his family are well aware of all the grifts they have going on around the world. They fight so hard for Ukraine because they had lots of lucrative plans for the place, including lots of bioweapons being created in the 40-50 biolabs throughout Ukraine. These evil practices and the people behind them need to be prosecuted, publicly, and brought to real justice. Not just murderers, but sociopaths committing genocide. Or maybe democide is a better word for it.
Was that a muskrat?
Nutria
Ahahahah! China, Russia, North Korea and Iran…Axis of Evil… Yes of course… The ones who never bow…
Jordan said no to Ukraine but yes to Israel…
While politicians are arguing about the money they are going to ‘gift’ to Ukraine and Israel and the West’s politicians refuse to argue for a ceasefire. While politicians are supporting Israel and soldiers are gathering in Cyprus for WW3 (your homeland, Alex, how sad) – today I read this: Israel has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza in 6 days. That is the same number of bombs the US dropped on Afghanistan in 1 year and Afghanistan is 1800 times bigger than Gaza. I have no words for this other than…bloody and deliberate genocide. The best description of what is happening… Read more »
The best description OK, but WHY? Perhaps willingness to engage in the economic model of the occupiers? I see the Troubles as more political but may be wrong…
Between 1970 and 1998 nearly 400 civilians and individual soldiers were killed by Irish terrorist action – either in Britain or in Northern Ireland. Some were shot, most were bombings. Then there were untold numbers of abductions, torturing and total disappearances of hundreds of people they suspected of being British informants, Can you imagine the outcry from America (who at the time were very active in funding the IRA and supplying arms) if the British had carpet bombed the whole of Ireland? The Irish would have you believe that it was political but in fact, like between the Israelis and… Read more »
Thank you for the explanation.
Indeed seems a very old and common way of resolution.
Unfortunately.
Russia and Hamas are one and the same? Reminds me of the linkage of Saddam Hussein to 9/11 and ISIS when they had absolutely nothing to do with each other.
Please shebear and commit stop fighting each other – you are both on the same side – along with most of the rest of the Duran community and the world.
Amen.