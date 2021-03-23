in Latest, Video

Neocon Nightmare. Lavrov in China, Strengthens China-Russia Ties

News Topic 84:

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China for his two-day visit on Monday, two days after the China-US meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, Chinese experts said it’s totally normal for the two like-minded partners to coordinate crucial information, but it doesn’t mean the two major powers are forming an anti-US alliance because this would be unnecessary and outdated.

https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4646592

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Chinese media, Moscow, March 22, 2021

Alexander MercourisLavrov

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
March 23, 2021

Oh, well done Russia and China! This is what happens when you have adults in the room working in cooperation for mutual benefit. Lavrov’s statement on diplomacy is first class. I hope the US will take note, although I very much doubt that it has the diplomatic capacity or the inclination to learn the meaning of true diplomacy.

