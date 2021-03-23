Kamala makes urgent trip to FLORIDA to deal with border crisis in TEXAS
Kamala Harris tweets airport photo letting Floridians know ‘help is here’ (as a Ronald Reagan quote gains renewed life)
There are major problems at the border, California is likely going to have a vote on recalling that state’s governor, and the governor of New York has been accused of killing seniors with his nursing home policies and is being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.
