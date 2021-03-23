Erdogan’s reckless Erdonomics policy is driving Turkish Lira over a cliff
The Duran: Episode 921
‘People are just shocked’: Turkey’s lira plunges after Erdogan sacks third central bank chief in two years
Turkey’s lira fell dramatically on Monday morning after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the country’s central bank chief – the third to be fired in two years – sending shockwaves through the investor community. The currency plunged more than 16% in early morning Asian trading, according to analysts, hitting 8.4 against the dollar compared to a close of 7.21 on Friday.
