Erdogan’s reckless Erdonomics policy is driving Turkish Lira over a cliff

The Duran: Episode 921

‘People are just shocked’: Turkey’s lira plunges after Erdogan sacks third central bank chief in two years

Turkey’s lira fell dramatically on Monday morning after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the country’s central bank chief – the third to be fired in two years – sending shockwaves through the investor community. The currency plunged more than 16% in early morning Asian trading, according to analysts, hitting 8.4 against the dollar compared to a close of 7.21 on Friday.

