Navalny team rummages through toxic hotel room to gather smoking gun water bottle

*****News Topic 29*****

Putin Critic Navalny Releases “Evidence” Of Novichok Poisoning

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/navalnys-team-releases-evidence-novichok-poisoning

Alex ChristoforouNavalnyNovichok

jdd
jdd
September 18, 2020

How amazingly convenient that the “poisoners,” supposedly professional assassins, left behind the tell-tale water bottle as evidence to be discovered. As Edgar Allan Poe would ask when beginning an investigation, “Cui bono?’

David Bowlas
David Bowlas
September 18, 2020
  1. OH what’s this???? ah the smoking gun plastic bottle of water. Now that the Russian patriot Navalny has his proof that he thinks will bring down the greatest Russian President that ever lived. And maybe his own country. Oh wait!!! how many Russians have even heard about this hero Navalny? I just love these Quislings who pop up once in a while-like Guido then squirm into their cesspits.
