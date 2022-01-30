NATO’s War Drive and the Great Reset: Historical Forces at Play

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It is too often the case that people are comfortable analyzing the lies behind such frauds as the Great Reset narrative OR the ongoing systemic economic crisis OR geopolitical realities pertaining to peace and war as we see unfolding on Russia’s perimeter currently.

In this edition of Reiner Fullmich’s Coronavirus Investigative Committee, Matt Ehret remedies this compartmentalized thinking by asking: How are the Great Reset, financial collapse and global war drive simply different aspects of the same problem?

The historical component of this presentation features a brief assessment of several points of positive potential that was emerging onto the world stage in 1780, 1890 and 1945 where a new age of win-win cooperation nearly wiped the oligarchical systems of zero-sum thinking from the face of the earth. The sabotage of these moments of change were contrasted with several major 20th century attempts at a “New World Order” with a focus on the period of 1919, 1933, 1945 and today’s age.

Additional topics treated: The role of Russia and China’s resistance to the unipolar rules based order, the murder of US presidents, Hamiltonian banking principles, the nature of British-run deep state operations in various parts of the world past and present, the clash between open vs closed systems, and the scientific relevance of creative thought in physical economic systems.

During the Q and A period, Matt was joined by UK Column’s Alex Thompson where the issue of entropy, creative reason, Lyndon LaRouche and the famous Plato vs Aristotle debate are discussed at length.

Watch the full event on the Coronavirus Investigative Committee’s DLive TV page here (which includes Alex Thompson’s full presentation)

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links or the book covers below). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report