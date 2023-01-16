NATO, ‘WE are experiencing heavy fighting.’ Russia in TATTERS, energy growth. $50K Biden rent. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO, ‘WE are experiencing heavy fighting.’ Russian TATTERS, oil & gas up 28%. $50K Biden rent. U/1
Topic 838
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.