The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US and Japan prepare for conflict with China
The Duran: Episode 1485
US military deepens ties with Japan and Philippines to prepare for China threat
The US and Japanese armed forces are rapidly integrating their command structure and scaling up combined operations as Washington and its Asian allies prepare for a possible conflict with China such as a war over Taiwan, according to the top Marine Corps general in Japan.
where will Russia be in all this? surly Putin will help China!!, if not Russia will be next.
The US is only goading its satellite into doing its bidding. Preparing for its destruction I would assume.