NATO steps up patrols in Kosovo. Serbia troops on high alert

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran: Episode 1101
Moscow Calls on NATO, EU to Urge Pristina to Withdraw Forces From Kosovo and Prevent Escalation

“We are concerned as we see growing tensions in Kosovo, which were triggered by irresponsible actions of the Kosovo Albanian authorities …Today it is obvious that the situation is degrading from bad to even worse … We stress once again that the NATO forces for Kosovo and the EU mission …

The Duran

