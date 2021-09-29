The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Vietnam Repairs Damage After Kamala Harris’s Visit. Reaffirms Friendship with Russia, Distances from US
News Topic 296
Telephone conversation with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Telephone conversation with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc
The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing bilateral relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership. They discussed a number of forward-looking topics on the bilateral cooperation agenda in trade, the economy and energy, as well as progress in the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union member states and Vietnam.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answer to a media question during a joint news conference following talks with Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son, Moscow, September 28, 2021
Выступление и ответ на вопрос СМИ Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова в ходе совместной пресс-конференции с Министром иностранных дел Социалистической Республики Вьетнам Буй Тхань Шоном по итогам переговоров, Москва, 28 сентября 2021 года
Переговоры с моим коллегой Министром иностранных дел Вьетнама Буй Тхань Шоном прошли в конструктивном, дружественном ключе. Углубленно поговорили и обменялись мнениями по широкому кругу вопросов, представляющих взаимный интерес. Подтвердили обоюдный настрой на последовательное укрепление всеобъемлющего стратегического партнерства между нашими странами, основанного на многолетних традициях дружбы, солидарности и взаимной поддержки.
Vietnam seeks Russia’s support in vaccine production technology…
https://en.dangcongsan.vn/foreign-affairs/vietnam-seeks-russias-support-in-vaccine-production-technology-transfer-583889.html
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.