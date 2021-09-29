The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
General Milley throws Biden under the bus in front of Congress
Tense Exchange As Tom Cotton Asks Gen. Milley: “Why Haven’t You Resigned?”
US CentCom Commander Gen. Mark Milley got into a testy exchange with Republican Sen. Tom Cotton over the botched Afghan withdrawal and evacuation in Congressional testimony on Tuesday. He appeared to undercut President Biden, who previously told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “no one” that he “can recall” advised in favor of keeping a few thousand-strong force inside Afghanistan to ensure there’d be no rapid collapse or attacks on Americans.
