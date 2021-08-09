NATO Snubs Delusional UK Plan to Stay in Afghanistan after US Leaves
Nato states all brought their soldiers home together after America pulled out The Taliban began an offensive and it now controls more than half the country The Taliban is said to be kidnapping girls and forcing them to marry its fighters Britain tried desperately to form a military coalition to support Afghan forces after America pulled out – but Nato allies refused to take part, the Defence Secretary has revealed.
Russia welcomes the Taliban as a lesser evil in Afghanistan
As the Taliban continue their advance in Afghanistan, the Kremlin sees potential benefits. The Taliban are officially designated as terrorists in Russia but Moscow believes that they are a lesser evil compared with other extremists, such as Islamic State, who could flourish as the US withdraws its troops.
NATO is a joke. A bad and very expensive joke. Russia, with a fraction of the NATO budget is developping weapons and military power that makes NATO shit in their pants. Because NATO, like everything in the west is all about corruption, cronyism and giving morons high-paid jobs. Russia is preparing for the breakup of the impossible zombie country called ” Afghanistan” when in all of history, there were never any “Afghans”. Uzbeks, tadschiks, hazaras and turkmens will not be governed by the throat-cutting, hand-chopping islamist crazies mopped up by the west. They will take back their areas of northern… Read more »
And now the clueless geriatric who is so happy his b… gets wiped every day and who is – as gets imcreasingly clear – run by completely insane psychopaths wants to force the complete U.S. military to basically commit suicide by getting “the shot”.
Let’s see what happens. These guys don’t need russia or anyone else. They will end the U.S. all by themselves.
I hope you are right that Russia, Turkey and Iran will come to rescue the poor Afghan tribes. I also agree with “Russia welcomes the Taliban as a lesser evil in Afghanistan.” It is generous for Russia to state that, considering it was the Taliban, the former Mujahadeen, who were created by the US in order to drive out the Soviets from Afghanistan to begin with. Barbaric as the Taliban may be, they will still treat their fellow Muslim Afghan tribesmen better than the US did, or the UK would.