in Latest, Video

Iran faces many challenges, pivots to focus on internal policies

115 Views

Iran faces many challenges, pivots to focus on internal policies
The Duran: Episode 1057

The US is misreading Iran: Raisi believes no nuclear deal is near
Joe Biden, beware. Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi plans to take the kid gloves off for nuclear talks.

The US is misreading Iran: Raisi believes no nuclear deal is near

Joe Biden, beware. Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi plans to take the kid gloves off for nuclear talks.

Pentagon reveals evidence of Iran’s role in Gulf tanker attack
Last week’s drone strike on the Israeli-managed oil products tanker Mercer Street required “calculated and deliberate retargeting,” CENTCOM said.

Pentagon reveals evidence of Iran’s role in Gulf tanker attack

The US military on Friday revealed new details of its investigation into what it called a “deliberate attack” by Iran on an Israeli-linked tanker ship that left two people dead in the Gulf of Oman last week.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

NATO Snubs Delusional UK Plan to Stay in Afghanistan after US Leaves