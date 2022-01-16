in Latest, Video

NATO-Russia talks fail. US threatens to sanction Putin

110 Views 3 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO-Russia talks fail. US threatens to sanction Putin
The Duran: Episode 1192

Russia could break off relations if US sanctions Putin – Kremlin

American senators have proposed wide-ranging measures against Russian officials, including the president If the US imposes personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would be equivalent to Washington deciding to completely sever all relations with Moscow, the Kremlin has said.

The Duran

Terry R
Terry R
January 16, 2022

US thinks cutting off Russia from new i-Phones will be a disaster for Russia because they are viewing Russia based on i-Phone market share in US. (55%). In Russia the i-phone barely manages 17% market share. Cutting off i-Phone sales would simply mean that Russians would purchase a Xiaomi, a Samsung or a Huawei

JDD
JDD
January 16, 2022

Yes, Russia is proposing a new security architecture for Europe. Brilliant! Now dissolve NATO.

