NATO-Russia talks fail. US threatens to sanction Putin
The Duran: Episode 1192
Russia could break off relations if US sanctions Putin – Kremlin
American senators have proposed wide-ranging measures against Russian officials, including the president If the US imposes personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would be equivalent to Washington deciding to completely sever all relations with Moscow, the Kremlin has said.
US thinks cutting off Russia from new i-Phones will be a disaster for Russia because they are viewing Russia based on i-Phone market share in US. (55%). In Russia the i-phone barely manages 17% market share. Cutting off i-Phone sales would simply mean that Russians would purchase a Xiaomi, a Samsung or a Huawei
Yes, Russia is proposing a new security architecture for Europe. Brilliant! Now dissolve NATO.