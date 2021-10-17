The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nationwide protests in Italy as passports come into effect
Italy Rocked by Nationwide Protests as Resistance Against Passport Scheme Explodes
Italy Rocked by Nationwide Protests as Resistance Against Vaccine Passport Scheme Explodes
Italy has seen an explosion of protests against the introduction of its vaccine passport scheme, with dockers in numerous towns and cities vowing to block ports until the government scraps the ‘green pass’ law. The ‘green pass’ – which is a mandatory vaccination scheme in all but name, forces workers in both the public and private sector to take the jab in order to be paid.
