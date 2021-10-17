LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Russia’s uncompromising stance on Ukraine. Waiting for Kiev and the US to crack

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS ONLY: Russia’s uncompromising stance on Ukraine. Waiting for Kiev and the US to crack
Dmitry Medvedev: Why contacts with the current Ukrainian leadership are meaningless | The Vineyard of the Saker https://thesaker.is/dmitry-medvedev-why-contacts-with-the-current-ukrainian-leadership-are-meaningless/
Dmitry Medvedev: Why contacts with the current Ukrainian leadership are meaningless | The Vineyard of the Saker
Dmitry Medvedev: Why contacts with the current Ukrainian leadership are meaningless
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev addressed Kommersant with his new article, titled: Kindly note that this is a machine translation and we may edit for nuance as is necessary. 1. Ukraine is in search of its own identity and a special path, composing its own separate history (although the same history teaches that this takes centuries).
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.