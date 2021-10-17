in Latest, Video

China Tests Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Pentagon Shocked, Talks of China’s ‘Astounding Progress’

China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise. Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target.

China tested new space capability with hypersonic missile: Report

Financial Times says launch of nuclear-capable missile in August took US intelligence by surprise.

Alexander Mercouris

