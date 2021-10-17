China Tests Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Pentagon Shocked, Talks of China’s ‘Astounding Progress’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile
China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise. Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target.
Financial Times says launch of nuclear-capable missile in August took US intelligence by surprise.
