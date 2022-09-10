The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Narratives Pre-Izyum withdrawal. Sahra Wagenknecht, we are stupidest government in Europe. Update 1
Big Serge Thoughts: Ukraine Counterattacks!
Ukraine Counterattacks!
In the last 72 hours or so, the pro-Russian side of the internet has been sent into an tailspin of panic over a new Ukrainian counteroffensive which is currently being launched in the Kharkov region, with the intention of compromising the Russian army grouping at Izyum.
