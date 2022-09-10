in Latest, Video

Izyum withdrawal. Escalation & psychological impact. Baerbock surprise visit to Kiev. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Izyum withdrawal. Escalation & psychological impact. Baerbock surprise visit to Kiev. Update 2
Alex Christoforou

Johnny
Johnny
September 10, 2022

As I see it:

Phase 1: Russian Army fights Ukraine Army – Russia easily wins
Phase 2: Local Militias fight Ukraine Army – Standoff
Phase 3: NATO fights Local Militias – NATO wins
Phase 4: NATO fights Russia – we’ll see!!!

