in Latest, Video

Nabiullina and Putin discuss the Russian Economy and failed Blitzkrieg

610 Views 11 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Nabiullina and Putin discuss the Russian Economy and failed Blitzkrieg
The Duran: Episode 1263

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
April 20, 2022
Rate this article :
     

*I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
that is what I do….. http://www.incomehd.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
-1
Reply
Druida
Druida
April 20, 2022
Rate this article :
     

I am having difficulty understanding the Reserves problem with the “Russia is awash in cash” problem. Can’t they fill their Reserves from the cash flowing in?

0
Reply

Breaking from False Dichotomies with the Multipolar Alliance [The Great Game this week]

GL update. Assange last chance. Boris Partygate apology blame Putin. Wimbledon bans Russia. Update 2