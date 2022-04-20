in Latest, Video

Breaking from False Dichotomies with the Multipolar Alliance [The Great Game this week]

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In today’s episode of the Great Game (which starts in a slightly non-linear manner), V, CJ and I discuss the topic of controlled oppositions, gang-counter gang operations and false dichotomies from ‘Smith vs Marx’ to ‘Keynes vs Hayek’ in order to get a better handle on the principled nature of the American system of political economy which the ideas of Smith, Marx, Keynes and Hayek were deployed to subvert at various times.

From this historic vantage point we are better equipped to understand what the multipolar alliance actually represents as a force for Good in today’s crisis-ridden world.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

